Download WAFF 48 Apps
Advertise With Us
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
WAFF Umbrella Giveaway
Visit Cullman
Catch of the Week
Veterans Day Parade

Rock Quarry landowners sue two Belle Mina churches, pastor

The residents of Belle Mina have been throwing punch after punch at the owners of a rock quarry in their backyards.
By Nick Balenger
Published: Aug. 29, 2025 at 11:28 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLE MINA, Ala. (WAFF) - The residents of Belle Mina have been throwing punch after punch at the owners of a rock quarry in their backyards.

Now, after over a year of back-and-forth litigation, the landowners of the quarry are throwing a counterpunch of their own; one they hope will get them more than a million and a half dollars.

“This lawsuit is frivolous, it’s a form of harassment and retaliation against my client,” Sarah Stokes, senior attorney at the SELC, said. “It’s called a SLAPP suit, and it’s supposed to intimidate, it’s meant to intimidate.”

Stokes represents two Belle Mina churches and a pastor being sued. Reverend Cody Gilliam and community members have been filing lawsuits against the quarry’s owners for over a year. All in an attempt to stop them from moving in.

“Look, this quarry is keeping these people up at night, there’s dust all over their property,” Stokes said.

Now, this counter lawsuit claims an operating permit was filed in June 2023, and took over a year to be awarded in November of last year.

The landowners say that Gilliam and community members filing lawsuits and speaking to the media delayed that permit, tied them up in court, and ended up costing them 1.6 million dollars they would have earned if the quarry had opened without delay.

“This is a case where they’re trying to restrict my clients’ First Amendment rights,” Stokes said. My clients have 1st amendment rights to talk to the media, to talk to their legislators, to talk to ADEM.”

WAFF has reached out to the attorney representing the landowners and will let you know when we hear back.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2025 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

August Borden’s mom and stepdad posted on social media that their son was severely injured at...
Parents of severely injured Deshler High School student provide update on his recovery
Scottsboro City Schools
Officials identify student at Scottsboro High School who passed away
Tuscumbia police are investigating an incident at Deshler High School where a student was...
Parents, friends want answers after student severely injured at Deshler High School
The family of 15-year-old Deshler High School freshman August Borden just wants answers.
Investigation into Deshler student’s injuries transfered to Franklin Co. deputies, Madison Co. DA
Two people, including a seven-year-old boy, were killed early Thursday following a house fire...
Ardmore family devastated after father, son killed in house fire
One person is dead, and two others are injured after a car wreck in Decatur on Saturday,...
One dead, two injured in Decatur car wreck
August Borden’s mom and stepdad posted on social media that their son was severely injured at...
Colbert County leaders upgrade security measures for Deshler’s football game
One person was injured in a Huntsville shooting on University Drive.
Shocking footage shows 1 person injured in Huntsville shooting on University Drive

Latest News

Man killed in Lauderdale County ATV crash
Iron Man Tournament
Iron Man Tournament
FILE - Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) warms up before an NCAA college football game...
No. 8 Alabama Falls to Florida State in season opener
The 41st Annual Battle for Decatur Civil War Reenactment returned to Decatur this weekend.
41st Annual Battle for Decatur Civil War Reenactment returns
People who have gone through unimaginable tragedy gathered together in Huntsville on Saturday,...
Homicide Survivors Crime Victim Program hosts Annual Peace in the Park Cookout
One person is dead, and two others are injured after a car wreck in Decatur on Saturday,...
One dead, two injured in Decatur car wreck
Dayna King was arrested for using a company credit card for unauthorized purchases, according...
Decatur woman arrested for using company credit card for unauthorized purchases
Kristy Jo Janek was arrested and charged with domestic violence burglary, and DUI in...
Woman arrested, charged with domestic violence burglary, DUI in Priceville