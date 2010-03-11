Deals
Closed captioning contact information

WAFF 48 News Today
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2010 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: Oct. 10, 2016 at 1:03 PM CDT
To contact us about our closed captioning service or advise us about captioning problems, please contact the WAFF engineering team.  We accept calls using TDD and we are available during normal business hours to address captioning issues.

Chief Engineer: Darren Fisher TDD: 256-564-5603 Telephone:  256-564-5611 Fax: 256-533-1337 E-mail:  closedcaptioning@waff.com

To submit a complaint about an issue that cannot be resolved by contacting the Chief Engineer, you may write to:

Jama Killingsworth General Manager 1414 N Memorial Pkwy Huntsville, Al 35801 E-mail:  jama.killingsworth@waff.com

