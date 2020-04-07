Kid’s programming including NBC & Circle Network

Saturdays, 8:30am The Champion Within: The Champion Within features the powerful and inspiring stories of successful athletes who exemplify what it really means to be a champion. Hosted by Lauren Thompson, host of Golf Channel’s “Morning Drive,” “The Champion Within” introduces audiences to professional and amateur athletes who have overcome obstacles to ultimately achieve transcendent moments in the world of sports. “The Champion Within” proves that a champion is not only defined by their speed, strength and agility, but also by their grit, resiliency and heart.
Saturdays, 9 and 9:30am Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer: Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer is a live action, half-hour television program designed to meet the educational and informational needs of children aged 13-16. Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer will take viewers on an incredible journey to the wildest points on the globe, uncovering the connection between the environment, the wildlife, and the human beings that surround them. Hosted by Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer, Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer will reveal a new destination each week, ranging from Africa, Indochina, the Middle East, and many untamed islands around the world. Audiences will come face-to-face with fascinating native animals, some cute and some dangerous, while educating teen viewers with amazing facts about nature and wildlife. Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer gives audiences a captivating look at the symbiosis between all living things, in the most larger-than-life places on Earth.
Saturdays, 10am Consumer 101: Consumer 101 is a live action, half-hour television program designed to meet the educational and informational needs of children aged 13-16. Hosted by Jack Rico with the help of experts and scientists from the Consumer Reports labs and testing facilities, Consumer 101 will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look into the science used to test every kind of product - from the obscure, to the fascinating, to the everyday. Each week, audiences will discover more about the surprising intricacy of product testing, learn more efficient ways to get the most out of everyday items, as well as catch a glimpse into a unique career path in the fields of science and technology. Consumer 101 is an empowering series aimed at giving teens the tools they need to make smarter choices as consumers, exploring the how, where, when, and why we spend our resources so we can all make educated decisions when it counts.
Saturdays, 10:30am Vets Saving Pets: Vets Saving Pets is a live action, half-hour television program designed to meet the educational and informational needs of children aged 13-16. Vets Saving Pets examines the interpersonal stories of veterinary professionals working to save the lives of animals in need of urgent medical care. Vets Saving Pets takes place at the Emergency Veterinary Trauma Center in Toronto, one of the busiest veterinary facilities in Canada. Each week, viewers will be exposed to new emergency cases that will teach audiences about a wide array of specialties within veterinary medicine such as critical care, oncology, cardiology, neurology, anesthesiology, dermatology, dentistry, and surgery. Audiences will witness first-hand the dedication and determination of these veterinary specialists as they work tirelessly to save their animal patients.
Saturdays, 11am Roots Less Traveled:
Traveled follows two family members, often from different generations, as they gain a newfound understanding and respect for each other on their quest to learn more about their family history. Each week on Roots Less Traveled, a new pair will set out on an adventure to solve a mystery in their family tree. From rumors of a relative who sailed on the Titanic, to stories of homesteaders forging a new path for future generations, our duo discover the truth behind the tales that have been passed down in their family, while our viewers learn the personal stories behind notable historical moments. Viewers will be taken on a literal journey to unique places around the globe, learning more about the culture and history of these significant locations and events that happened there. Throughout this experience, we will witness these family members grow closer as they gain wisdom not only about themselves, but also about how their past has helped shape their present.
Sunday at 11am Xploration Awesome Planet
Our Emmy award-winning programs work to inspire kids to become interested in STEM (science, technology, engineering, math), and ultimately pursue careers in STEM-related fields.
Sunday at 11:30am Make TV