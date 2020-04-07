Kid’s programming including NBC & Circle Network

Traveled follows two family members​, ​often from different generations​, as they gain a newfound understanding and respect for each other on their quest to learn more about their family history. Each week on Roots Less Traveled, ​a new pair will set out on an adventure to solve a mystery in their family tree. From rumors of a relative who sailed on the Titanic, to stories of homesteaders forging a new path for future generations, our duo discover the truth behind the tales that have been passed down in their family, while our viewers learn the personal stories behind notable historical moments. Viewers will be taken on a literal journey to unique places around the globe, learning more about the culture and history of these significant locations ​and events that happened there. Throughout this experience, we will witness these family members grow closer as they ​gain wisdom ​not only about themselves​, but also about how their past has helped shape their present.