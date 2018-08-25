Mass shooter kills 2 in Jacksonville, FL; lone suspect also among dead, authorities say

Published 2:29 PM at 2:29 PM
Huntsville officials asking for help to improve transit system
Published 1h at 9:29 PM
Huntsville church helping former inmates get back on their feet
Published 3h at 7:59 PM
Free adoption at Huntsville Animal Services
Published 10:43 AM at 10:43 AM
Long Stretch of 90s ahead
Published 8:28 AM at 8:28 AM
IRS warning of new letter scam
Published August 25, 2018 at 8:09 PM
TODAY'S HEADLINES

Huntsville officials asking for help to improve transit system
Officials in Huntsville asking for help to improve and grow the city’s transit system.
By 

Mason McGalliard

1h 1h
Huntsville church helping former inmates get back on their feet
People in Huntsville who have recently been released from prison are getting back on their feet thanks to the First Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
By 

Jenna Rae

3h 3h
Florence police not seeking CALEA accreditation
Police Chief Ron Tyler says he and several other chiefs from across the state believe it would be more cost-effective to create a state accreditation.
By 

WAFF 48 Digital Staff

2:49 PM 2:49 PM
Parents arrested in shooting death of infant child

Lt. Donny Shaw with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says that investigators are currently conducting interviews concerning this incident.
By 

WAFF 48 Digital Staff

August 25 August 25
Police investigating traffic fatality on Governors Drive

Large police presence has been reported on Governors Drive in Huntsville.
By 

WAFF 48 Digital Staff

August 25 August 25
“Saved in the City” Women’s Expo being held at Von Braun Center
Published August 25, 2018 at 6:15 PM
Two children dead after ATV accident in Franklin County
Published August 25, 2018 at 5:37 PM
More sunshine, heat on the way for Sunday
Published August 25, 2018 at 3:37 PM

NATIONAL HEADLINES

Published 2:29 PM at 2:29 PM
Sheriff: Gunman kills 2, then himself at video game tourney
Published 1:48 PM at 1:48 PM
National Dog Day
Published 11:24 AM at 11:24 AM
Mother says 6-year-old son attacked after standing up to friend’s bullies

The boy ended up in the hospital, suffering from numerous injuries including a lacerated eye and a broken arm.
By 

Kali O'Rourke

6:21 AM 6:21 AM
Father accused of fatally shooting son after argument about cleaning his room

The father’s lawyer claims the shooting was accidental, but prosecutors say that conflicts with the fact that the victim was shot in the back of the head.
12:47 AM 12:47 AM

SPORTS

Teams kick off high school football season across north Alabama

A big game in Madison pitted Bob Jones against Christian Brothers,
By 

Carl Prather

Published August 24, 2018 at 11:57 PM
High school football kicks off in north Alabama

By 

Carl Prather

August 24 August 24
BallCorps, Angels sign four-year development contract through 2022

By 

WAFF 48 Digital Staff

August 23 August 23
Fyffe Red Devils season preview

By 

Carl Prather

August 22 August 22
Richie Incognito, once at the center of NFL bullying case, arrested at funeral home

Incognito walked out of jail smiling on Tuesday. He said he was doing well and just looking forward to spending time with his family. But family might have been the reason why he got upset in the first place.
August 22 August 22

HUNTSVILLE - MADISON

Huntsville officials asking for help to improve transit system
By 

Mason McGalliard

1h 1h
Huntsville church helping former inmates get back on their feet
By 

Jenna Rae

3h 3h
Free adoption at Huntsville Animal Services
10:43 AM 10:43 AM
Parents arrested in shooting death of infant child
By 

WAFF 48 Digital Staff

August 25 August 25
Police investigating traffic fatality on Governors Drive
By 

WAFF 48 Digital Staff

August 25 August 25

LIMESTONE - MORGAN

Limestone County authorities arrest theft suspect
By 

WAFF 48 Digital Staff

August 25 August 25
3 crossing guard retirees honored in Decatur
By 

WAFF 48 Digital Staff

August 24 August 24
I-65 lane in Limestone County closed over weekend
By 

WAFF 48 Digital Staff

August 24 August 24
Decatur ambulance employee charged with stealing fentanyl
By 

WAFF 48 Digital Staff

August 24 August 24
Decatur man arrested on drug charges
By 

Amber Eady

August 23 August 23

SAND MOUNTAIN

‘Dixie’ not playing at Arab game; song’s supporters take fight to school board
By 

Stephen McLamb

August 24 August 24
Asbury set to play first home game ever after new stadium built
By 

Stephen McLamb

August 24 August 24
Former Albertville clerk convicted of stealing nearly $1M getting early prison release
By 

Stephen McLamb

August 23 August 23
Fyffe prepares for UFO Days Festival
By 

Allen Stroud

August 23 August 23
Albertville begins $12M road resurfacing project
By 

Stephen McLamb

August 23 August 23

SHOALS

Florence police not seeking CALEA accreditation
By 

WAFF 48 Digital Staff

2:49 PM 2:49 PM
Two children dead after ATV accident in Franklin County
By 

WAFF 48 Digital Staff

August 25 August 25
Former Marine accused of traveling to AL for sex with minor
By 

Lauren Scharf

August 24 August 24
Shoals authorities cracking down on CBD oil sales
By 

Amber Eady

August 24 August 24
Rogersville Recreation Park using grant money make improvements
By 

Amber Eady

August 24 August 24