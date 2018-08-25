Skip to content
Mass shooter kills 2 in Jacksonville, FL; lone suspect also among dead, authorities say
Published 2:29 PM at 2:29 PM
Huntsville officials asking for help to improve transit system
By
Mason McGalliard
Published 1h at 9:29 PM
Huntsville church helping former inmates get back on their feet
By
Jenna Rae
Published 3h at 7:59 PM
Free adoption at Huntsville Animal Services
Published 10:43 AM at 10:43 AM
Long Stretch of 90s ahead
By
Eric Burke
Published 8:28 AM at 8:28 AM
IRS warning of new letter scam
By
Mason McGalliard
Published August 25, 2018 at 8:09 PM
Huntsville officials asking for help to improve transit system
Officials in Huntsville asking for help to improve and grow the city’s transit system.
By
Mason McGalliard
Huntsville church helping former inmates get back on their feet
People in Huntsville who have recently been released from prison are getting back on their feet thanks to the First Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
By
Jenna Rae
Florence police not seeking CALEA accreditation
Police Chief Ron Tyler says he and several other chiefs from across the state believe it would be more cost-effective to create a state accreditation.
By
WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Sheriff: Gunman kills 2, then himself at video game tourney
By
RUSS BYNUM and
BRENDAN FARRINGTON
National Dog Day
By
WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Free adoption at Huntsville Animal Services
Parents arrested in shooting death of infant child
Lt. Donny Shaw with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says that investigators are currently conducting interviews concerning this incident.
By
WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Police investigating traffic fatality on Governors Drive
Large police presence has been reported on Governors Drive in Huntsville.
By
WAFF 48 Digital Staff
“Saved in the City” Women’s Expo being held at Von Braun Center
By
WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published August 25, 2018 at 6:15 PM
Two children dead after ATV accident in Franklin County
By
WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published August 25, 2018 at 5:37 PM
More sunshine, heat on the way for Sunday
By
Eric Burke
Published August 25, 2018 at 3:37 PM
Mass shooter kills 2 in Jacksonville, FL; lone suspect also among dead, authorities say
Sheriff: Gunman kills 2, then himself at video game tourney
By
RUSS BYNUM and
BRENDAN FARRINGTON
National Dog Day
By
WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Mother says 6-year-old son attacked after standing up to friend’s bullies
The boy ended up in the hospital, suffering from numerous injuries including a lacerated eye and a broken arm.
By
Kali O'Rourke
Father accused of fatally shooting son after argument about cleaning his room
The father’s lawyer claims the shooting was accidental, but prosecutors say that conflicts with the fact that the victim was shot in the back of the head.
Teams kick off high school football season across north Alabama
A big game in Madison pitted Bob Jones against Christian Brothers,
By
Carl Prather
Published August 24, 2018 at 11:57 PM
High school football kicks off in north Alabama
By
Carl Prather
BallCorps, Angels sign four-year development contract through 2022
By
WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Fyffe Red Devils season preview
By
Carl Prather
Richie Incognito, once at the center of NFL bullying case, arrested at funeral home
Incognito walked out of jail smiling on Tuesday. He said he was doing well and just looking forward to spending time with his family. But family might have been the reason why he got upset in the first place.
Tennessee Valley Now: August 24 – 26 Events
Spice Up your Margarita With This Recipe!
Pints & Pixels Grand Re-Opening
Homemade Chunky Guacamole
Huntsville officials asking for help to improve transit system
By
Mason McGalliard
Huntsville church helping former inmates get back on their feet
By
Jenna Rae
Free adoption at Huntsville Animal Services
Parents arrested in shooting death of infant child
By
WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Police investigating traffic fatality on Governors Drive
By
WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Limestone County authorities arrest theft suspect
By
WAFF 48 Digital Staff
3 crossing guard retirees honored in Decatur
By
WAFF 48 Digital Staff
I-65 lane in Limestone County closed over weekend
By
WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Decatur ambulance employee charged with stealing fentanyl
By
WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Decatur man arrested on drug charges
By
Amber Eady
‘Dixie’ not playing at Arab game; song’s supporters take fight to school board
By
Stephen McLamb
Asbury set to play first home game ever after new stadium built
By
Stephen McLamb
Former Albertville clerk convicted of stealing nearly $1M getting early prison release
By
Stephen McLamb
Fyffe prepares for UFO Days Festival
By
Allen Stroud
Albertville begins $12M road resurfacing project
By
Stephen McLamb
Florence police not seeking CALEA accreditation
By
WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Two children dead after ATV accident in Franklin County
By
WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Former Marine accused of traveling to AL for sex with minor
By
Lauren Scharf
Shoals authorities cracking down on CBD oil sales
By
Amber Eady
Rogersville Recreation Park using grant money make improvements
By
Amber Eady
