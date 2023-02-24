Thrive Alabama planning to build a new Community Health Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - More primary care options could be coming to the Rocket City.

Thrive Alabama announced plans to build a 72,000 Community Health Center in North Huntsville. It will be located at the corner of Oakwood Avenue and Washington Street.

Thrive currently provides Adult Primary Care, Behavioral Health Care, and Pediatric Care to patients regardless of their insurance or income status.

The new Community Health Center will offer behavioral healthcare, dental services, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, optometry, pharmacy, and expanded Hepatitis C treatment in the future.

CEO Mary Elizabeth Marr said the new building will help relieve the stress on Huntsville Hospital’s emergency care. Marr said nearly 92,000 people in Madison County don’t have adequate health care, and she hopes this new facility will change that.

“Even people that are coming to our city who have good insurance cannot find doctors right now. It is very much a crisis point in our community,” said Marr, “We can take care of those individuals. But we also can take care of people that have no insurance at all.”

The total project is estimated at $33,000,000, and Marr said $7,000,000 is needed before Thrive can break ground. Once ground is broken, the construction is expected to take 14-18 months to complete

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.