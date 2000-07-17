Four men charged in a murderous crime spree in Decatur appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Friday morning.More >>
We are entering the peak of our spring severe weather season and all indications are that it will be a very active seven days across the Tennessee Valley.More >>
Huntsville PD has made an arrest in connection with a murder that took place on March 9.
Huntsville PD has made an arrest in connection with a murder that took place on March 9.
Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.More >>
A woman in Marshall County is thankful to be alive after a home invasion by her ex-boyfriend.More >>
Huntsville police confirmed on Thursday that the 15-year-old victim from a shooting at Taco Bell has died in the hospital. The suspect is now charged with murder.More >>
A late-night meeting of moderate-leaning members Wednesday broke up without resolution or a deal as most lawmakers left out of side exits and avoided talking to reporters.More >>
Alabama A&M University's chief operating officer and executive vice president has pleaded to guilty to charges stemming from a state audit on the university's finances.More >>
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a man wanted for multiple car burglaries.More >>
The Florence Police Department confirms a local man has been charged with thousands of child pornography counts.More >>
Investigations are continuing around Parliament, but lawmakers are expected to go ahead with plans to reconvene in a show of solidarity.More >>
The man accused of running an illegal "chop shop" in Huntsville has pleaded guilty to felony charges of receiving stolen property.More >>
A Cincinnati man says he is 95 percent complete creating what he says is the first app that's been designed to help kids living with ADHD, or Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder be more productive and build their self esteem at the same time.More >>
The food was shipped to retail location nationwide and include brands such as Spring River Farms, Sav A Lot, Great Value, Double D Foods, TenderBird, Chickentopia and Smart Foods4Schools.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Alabama defeated Clemson 45-40 to win the College Football Playoff.More >>
Take a look at some of the people who made the news this week in the Tennessee Valley. These people were in the news during the week of December 5 through December 11.More >>
Take a look at some of the people who made the news this week in the Tennessee Valley. These people were in the news during the week of November 28 through December 4.More >>
The Alabama Department of Labor is offering an estimate on the number of people whose personal information may have been compromised in a data breach of the state's JobLink website.More >>
Events and happenings across the Tennessee Valley.
Features and spotlights from restaurants across the Tennessee Valley.
Did you see it on WAFF 48 News? Find the information here.More >>
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.More >>
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.More >>
The North Charleston man who pleaded guilty to the abuse of a dog that has since become an ambassador for the humane treatment of animals has received a sentence of five years.More >>
Keepers say April's moody behavior is a positive sign toward imminent labor.More >>
Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.More >>
A NASA facility has located a lunar orbiter that had been dormant, as well as a spacecraft launched by India eight years ago.More >>
NASA has released free software that could be useful even if you aren't building a rocket ship in your barn.More >>
NASA is looking at the risks and rewards of putting astronauts on board the maiden voyage of its deep space SLS rocket.More >>
This weekend, a lot of women at NASA who work on rocket hardware will be counting on Hollywood's "Hidden Figures" to bring home some hardware of its own.More >>
