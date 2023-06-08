Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Trash Pandas Father's Day Giveaway

Toy drive set for Huntsville Speedway

Goal to receive 500 toys Saturday June 10th
A Huntsville Speedway fan takes pictures during a race Saturday June 3, 2023
A Huntsville Speedway fan takes pictures during a race Saturday June 3, 2023(WAFF)
By Carl Prather
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A special night set for Saturday June 10th at the Huntsville Speedway.

Along with great racing, Saturday will also feature a Toy Drive for Toys for Tots. U.S. Marines and officials from Toys for Tots will be on hand at the Speedway to collect donations for the children of Alabama for the upcoming holiday season.

Speedway officials are asking fans to bring a new, unwrapped toy to the track Saturday night to help make a deserving child’s Christmas brighter this year!

The legendary Huntsville Speedway will host a Toys for Tots Toy Drive Saturday June 10th, 2023.
The legendary Huntsville Speedway will host a Toys for Tots Toy Drive Saturday June 10th, 2023.(WAFF)

Pit gates will open at 3PM, with practice getting underway at 4PM. Grandstands will open at 4PM with qualifying beginning at 6PM followed by the first green flag at 7PM.

In action this week will be the Buster’s Pro Late Model division in a 50 lap main event, along with the Super Stocks, Mini Modifieds, Hot Shots, and the Dealer’s Auto Auction Buzz division. The INEX U.S. Legends cars and INEX Bandoleros will also be in action.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville City School BOE announces three finalists for superintendent role
Huntsville City School BOE announces three finalists for superintendent role
Harvest teenager charged with impersonating police officer
Harvest teenager charged with impersonating police officer
People are spotting more snakes now that the temperatures are heating up.
Wildlife expert explains how to keep snakes away from your property during warmer months
Pilati was arrested Tuesday for shoplifting from a Walmart in Russellville.
Former Franklin Co. DA arrested for shoplifting
Several arrests were made after a pursuit ended on Klondike Avenue.
Robbery suspects arrested following pursuit

Latest News

Former UAH Forward Chaney Johnson (31) was named by the ASWA as Small Athlete of the Year
Chaney Johnson named Small College Athlete of the Year
Tucker Flint (22) rounds third during game against the Tennessee Smokies Tuesday June 6, 2024
Trash Pandas come up short 8-5
Alabama baseball file image
Bama advances to NCAA Super Regional, set to take on Wake Forest
The state of Alabama is represented by 8 total nominees among players and coaches, including...
Troy, Auburn, Alabama highlighted in CFB Hall of Fame 2024 nominees