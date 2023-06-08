Toy drive set for Huntsville Speedway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A special night set for Saturday June 10th at the Huntsville Speedway.

Along with great racing, Saturday will also feature a Toy Drive for Toys for Tots. U.S. Marines and officials from Toys for Tots will be on hand at the Speedway to collect donations for the children of Alabama for the upcoming holiday season.

Speedway officials are asking fans to bring a new, unwrapped toy to the track Saturday night to help make a deserving child’s Christmas brighter this year!

The legendary Huntsville Speedway will host a Toys for Tots Toy Drive Saturday June 10th, 2023. (WAFF)

Pit gates will open at 3PM, with practice getting underway at 4PM. Grandstands will open at 4PM with qualifying beginning at 6PM followed by the first green flag at 7PM.

In action this week will be the Buster’s Pro Late Model division in a 50 lap main event, along with the Super Stocks, Mini Modifieds, Hot Shots, and the Dealer’s Auto Auction Buzz division. The INEX U.S. Legends cars and INEX Bandoleros will also be in action.

