ASCTE students return to new, modern campus in Cummings Research Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s a new state-of-the-art facility in Cummings Research Park. It’s called The Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering (ASCTE)! This is a public, residential magnet high school, open to students across Alabama.

“This has been the culmination of years of work, really from the vision of just some key stakeholders and advocates and donations from our industry partners,” said President Matt Massey. “It’s just incredible to be able to offer this experience for Alabama students that is going to be a national model.”

The new campus is modern, innovative, and open. Some students believe it looks and feels like a research facility. This project has been years in the making, and it’s all coming together.

On August 20, 100 high schoolers from across the state will move into their dorm rooms on campus. Classes begin on August 24 for all 250 students. Last year, many of these young adults were taking classes at ASCTE’s temporary building at Oakwood University.

ASCTE is the nation’s only high school specializing in cyber, technology, and engineering. Tuition is free, however enrollment is application-based.

Jennifer Thomas, parent of a junior at ASCTE said she was stunned when she walked into the new building.

‘”Is this a school or is this a research facility?’ That’s what I feel like he is going to be getting here is this academic foundation that is just unparalleled in the academic world right now,” Thomas said. “I can’t even fathom that he is going to get to experience instruction and play with equipment that I can’t even dream of.”

ASCTE junior Kyra Richardson said her experience at ASCTE has been incredible. She believes the new space will allow students to collaborate and connect at an even higher level than before.

“This was never how I imagined my high school career going, but I couldn’t imagine a better fit for me,” Richardson said. “This has been so different and so unique in the best way possible.”

Richardson hopes to work in cyber protections one day, and she’s certain ASCTE leaders will help her get there.

“I’m really excited for my 301 and my 401 classes in cyber because we are actually going to be able to go into that secure network space that is separate from our school’s network, and practice ethical hacking and practice hands-on experience of what you might be doing in an industry or an internship with a cyber company,” Richardson said.

ASCTE leaders will host an official ribbon cutting ceremony for community members on Sept. 23. Governor Kay Ivey is expected to attend.

