Black Lives Matter rally remembers life of Lowndes County Sherriff ‘Big John’ Williams

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Black Lives Matter rally took place in downtown Hayneville to remember the life of Lowndes County Sheriff “Big John” Williams who was killed in the line of duty in November of last year.
“A lot of times, unfortunately, a lot of people don’t get their roses until they are gone, so this is our way of coming out and supporting this area and supporting ‘Big John.’ We’re actually from Montgomery, Alabama, but we came out to show support for that,” said Black Lives Matter Activist Lacey Boyd.
Several cars, motorcycles, and even horses hit the streets of downtown Hayneville to celebrate the life of “Big John.”
“All cops are not bad cops and ‘Big John’ was a good cop and he lost his life over a senseless act,” said Angela Bryant, who took part in Saturday’s rally.
Bikers hit the road at 9 a.m. and made a close to 130-mile ride around Lowndes County in honor of “Big John.” Some of the riders who participated knew him personally, like Don Knight who used to sell boots to him.
“He would come in because I always had his size. ‘Big John’ wore about a 15. We stock a lot of large boots and he would come in and came in for years and years and years," said Knight. "He’s a good guy, a really good guy.”
Black Lives Matter activists where there to support a law enforcement officer who they believe sets an example for how other law enforcement officers across the country should serve their community.
“We do want those that are not good cops, those who have proven to portray the role of not being a good cop, we do want them to receive the justice that they deserve as well,” said Boyd.
