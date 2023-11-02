Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

‘To close this chapter in our lives’: Two sisters speak on the guilty plea relating to their brother’s murder

Jason Tapscott
Jason Tapscott
By Aria Pons
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two sisters in Decatur say they will finally be able to breathe a sigh of relief Friday morning, as the man who killed their beloved brother will finally be behind bars.

On Monday, Allen Brandon pleaded guilty to murdering Jason Tapscott in 2019. The night of the murder, Tapscott was helping Brandon mount a television. As they were doing so, the two got into an argument, and police say Brandon killed Tapscott. He was found dead in his car around 2:30 a.m.

Decatur community remembers beloved sports coach who was murdered

Amber said Brandon lived only a quarter mile from her house and that she passed the crime scene without ever realizing it was her brother. She said her heart broke when she received the call about it and that she had to move shorty after to feel safer.

Despite his guilty plea, Brandon told the family he was sorry but he did not do it. Amber and her sister Susan Eaton said Jason was a light in their community and they miss him everyday.

Tapscott’s sister Amber said Allen Brandon decided to plead guilty to her brother’s murder as jurors were being picked for his trial.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cayson McClung, 10
Principal identifies 10-year-old who was shot, injured while protecting his mother in murder-suicide
A woman is dead after a wreck on Interstate 565 westbound near Research Park
HPD identifies woman killed in wreck on I-565 near Research Park
Chelsie Lampkin, 22
22-year-old woman charged with manslaughter following shooting in Decatur
Top: left to right, Anthony Anderson, Bryan Bass, Monica Baker, Beetina Summers, Donnie...
10 people arrested after drug bust in Athens
Deadly shooting in Harvest
Victim identified in deadly Harvest shooting

Latest News

Chelsie Lampkin, 22
22-year-old woman charged with manslaughter states that she did not shoot the victim
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library comes to Morgan County
Chef Boyce shares how he makes his Hot Honey Glazed Salmon
Hot Honey Glazed Salmon
Celebrate Veteran's Day this weekend at the donation-based event hosted by Veteran's Yoga Project
Veteran's Yoga Project previews upcoming event