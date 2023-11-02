‘To close this chapter in our lives’: Two sisters speak on the guilty plea relating to their brother’s murder

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two sisters in Decatur say they will finally be able to breathe a sigh of relief Friday morning, as the man who killed their beloved brother will finally be behind bars.

On Monday, Allen Brandon pleaded guilty to murdering Jason Tapscott in 2019. The night of the murder, Tapscott was helping Brandon mount a television. As they were doing so, the two got into an argument, and police say Brandon killed Tapscott. He was found dead in his car around 2:30 a.m.

Amber said Brandon lived only a quarter mile from her house and that she passed the crime scene without ever realizing it was her brother. She said her heart broke when she received the call about it and that she had to move shorty after to feel safer.

Despite his guilty plea, Brandon told the family he was sorry but he did not do it. Amber and her sister Susan Eaton said Jason was a light in their community and they miss him everyday.

Tapscott’s sister Amber said Allen Brandon decided to plead guilty to her brother’s murder as jurors were being picked for his trial.

