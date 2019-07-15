Decatur community remembers beloved sports coach who was murdered

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur family is seeking justice after the murder of their loved one.
Decatur Police found 44-year-old Jason Tapscott dead in his car July 11 around 2:30 a.m.
“I broke down into tears. I just, it was like a total nightmare. In shock. I’m just still not really believing it, hoping I wake up from it, but I know it’s true,” his sister, Amber, said.
Decatur police say the investigation is ongoing and they have made no arrests so far.
Amber says her brother was working that night. She says he worked on technology, including TV’s and streaming providers.
“From what I understand this guy called him to have a TV mounted in his house, and my brother went to do it. He got killed doing an act of kindness,” Amber explained.
Amber and her 11-year-old son live at the 1800 block of North Street Southeast in Decatur, just less than a quarter-mile from where her brother was found dead.
“To know that somebody’s down the street that doesn’t value a human life, my child riding up and down the street on his bicycle, it’s very concerning,” Amber continued.
Amber and her family say they’re focusing on remembering all the good Jason brought into their lives and many others.
Jason is described as kind, outgoing and always willing to put others before himself.
“He had a great heart, he was a great mentor to children. He didn’t have any kids of his own. So, any kid he came in contact with was just like his own,” his sister said.
Jason coached football and baseball for years in the Decatur community.
Amber Barr, a Decatur local whose nephew was coached by Jason, says he was an inspiration.
“Jason has been coaching my nephew for six years and has made such an impact on his outlook in sports,” Barr said.
Barr says Jason was the type of person to give his shirt off his back for anyone in need.
Sports were very close to Jason, especially the Crimson Tide.
“He is a die-hard Alabama fan. If you were an Auburn fan you did not say ‘War Eagle’ or Auburn anything around him,” Amber said.
Jason’s sister says all they can do now is move on and continue his legacy.
If you’d like to contribute to Jason’s family or know more about funeral arrangements click here.
