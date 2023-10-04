Many Decatur residents protest Stephen Perkins’ death as Gov. Ivey addresses the region

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Many in Decatur are demanding justice and reform as protestors were back out on Tuesday calling for action after they say they lost a valuable member of their community at the hands of police.

Protestors gathered along Highway 72 in Decatur calling for justice for Stephen Perkins.

Perkins was shot and killed by Decatur Police on Friday after department representatives say he pointed a firearm at officers.

Protesters say they saw security footage from a neighbor that shows the police department’s story isn’t lining up.

“When he recognized it was the police, they were already shooting,” said protester Monte Johnson. “There was no time to do anything then get shot because they were shooting as they announced they were the police.”

Right now one officer is on administrative leave but protestors say all the officers at the scene should be put on leave and investigated.

They also want body camera footage of the shooting to be released. Decatur’s chief of police says that’s not legal while state troopers are investigating. Now, protestors say they want new laws around body camera footage.

“This is a marathon and not a sprint,” protester Aneesah Safiyaah said. “We want the body cam footage to become a law so it can be released to the public when we have these situations.”

“They should not be allowed to turn it off at all,” says protester Brionna Watkins. “They should have to keep it on the whole time.”

Protestors say they hope their demonstration caught the attention of Governor Kay Ivey, who was speaking to the chamber of commerce.

WFF 48 News asked for her thoughts on Perkins’ death.

“That case is being investigated by ALEA and until they finish their investigation, there’s not a whole lot I can say,” says Governor Ivey. “I trust ALEA and our job is to protect law enforcement officers as well as the public safety and we stay true to that mission”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.