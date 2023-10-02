Protestors demand transparency in Decatur officer-involved shooting investigation, police chief releases statement

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Protestors gathered at City Hall on Sunday after Stephen Perkins was shot and killed by Decatur Police on Friday.

Briona Watkins, a friend of Perkins, attended the protest and says she will not forget her friend.

“He was a great guy,” she said. “He took care of children, provided for his family and was never in trouble with the police before.”

Early Friday morning, Perkins found himself face-to-face with multiple officers. According to Decatur Police, Perkins flashed a gun at a tow truck driver who was attempting to repossess his car. They said an officer only opened fire after Perkins turned the gun on them.

Protesters said they have seen a video that tells a different story. Based off of that video. they claimed that Perkins did not point his gun at officers and that the officers surrounded him and shot him seven times.

A different video sent to WAFF 48 News by neighbors shows the confrontation via a doorbell camera.

Lawrence County NAACP President Jan Turnbore said Decatur Police need to be accountable in this investigation and start by releasing the body cam footage of the incident.

“The police department needs to rectify this situation and do it fast,” he said. “They need to do it truthfully, with transparency. The longer they hold out, the more suspicion is going to be aroused about this situation.”

While friends and family grieve, they still have many questions regarding the death of their loved one.

“Why did the neighbor’s house have over 16 damages from bullets from the cops who were out there,” Watkins asked. “Why with such excessive force? was he even shot in the first place? There are so many things that could have de-escalated the situation other than him being shot seven times.”

Protesters said this won’t be the end of their protest. They plan to come back to city hall and stay as long as it takes to receive justice.

Three days after the shooting, Decatur Police Chief Todd Pinion released the following statement:

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.