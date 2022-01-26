Florence unveils new logo, slogan

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Florence has a brand new logo and slogan.

In a Tuesday Facebook video, the city unveiled both the logo and slogan to the public.

In August 2021, the Mayor and Council set out to lead a branding and marketing campaign that reflects the modern day feel of our beautiful town and encourages residents, businesses, and visitors to truly see what Florence has to offer. As a result, they have encapsulated the essence of Florence in a simple, fun, attractive logo paired with an invitation to “Live for More.” Mayor Betterton and the Florence City Council proudly announce the new logo and tagline for the City of Florence, Alabama. Posted by City of Florence, Alabama - Government on Tuesday, January 25, 2022

The logo is an F with an exclamation point making up the “L” and “O” in Florence. The slogan is “Live for More.” Reactions were immediate to the unveiling leading to over 1,000 comments in the first 12 hours after the release.

According to our news partners at the Times Daily, the logo allows the opportunity to play on the popularity of local merchandise that only uses the “Flo” from Florence or refers to the city as Flo-Town.

“As you can see, a great deal of time and effort was taken to ensure the integrity of Florence was revealed,” Mayor Andy Betterton said. “We are so excited about the future of Florence. I couldn’t be more pleased with the work of this project and excited about what it says about our future.”

Betterton said the city’s existing logo, which focuses on Florence being Alabama’s Renaissance City, will continue to have a role, as well.

NEW: What do you think of Florence's new logo and slogan? Posted by WAFF 48 News on Wednesday, January 26, 2022

A petition available on Change.org received over 500 signatures overnight. It asks for the city to use the old logo instead of the new logo debuted on Tuesday.

