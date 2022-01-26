Florence unveils new logo, slogan
The logo is an F with an exclamation point making up the “L” and “O” in Florence.
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Florence has a brand new logo and slogan.
In a Tuesday Facebook video, the city unveiled both the logo and slogan to the public.
The logo is an F with an exclamation point making up the “L” and “O” in Florence. The slogan is “Live for More.” Reactions were immediate to the unveiling leading to over 1,000 comments in the first 12 hours after the release.
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, the logo allows the opportunity to play on the popularity of local merchandise that only uses the “Flo” from Florence or refers to the city as Flo-Town.
“As you can see, a great deal of time and effort was taken to ensure the integrity of Florence was revealed,” Mayor Andy Betterton said. “We are so excited about the future of Florence. I couldn’t be more pleased with the work of this project and excited about what it says about our future.”
Betterton said the city’s existing logo, which focuses on Florence being Alabama’s Renaissance City, will continue to have a role, as well.
A petition available on Change.org received over 500 signatures overnight. It asks for the city to use the old logo instead of the new logo debuted on Tuesday.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.