Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

William Darby, Huntsville police officer convicted of murder, resigns

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police officer William Darby has officially resigned from the department nearly three months after he was convicted of murder.

Darby was convicted of murdering Jeffery Parker in May 2021. Parker was suicidal when he called the police in April 2018, and Darby was one of the officers who responded to the scene. Since his conviction, he has remained on accrued pay.

According to officials with the City of Huntsville, Darby’s resignation went into effect Friday afternoon. He is no longer considered a city employee.

RELATED: HPD Officer William Darby found guilty of murder
RELATED: Civil trial against Huntsville police officer William Darby will move forward

“William Darby should have been terminated by the Huntsville Police Department three years ago.,” said Martin Weinberg, Attorney for Jeffery Parker’s family. “This issue of Darby continuing to get paid even after a murder conviction has been a bizarre and unnecessary distraction. Darby being allowed to resign on his own terms rather than having been terminated is simply unacceptable. The Parker family is looking forward to proceeding in the civil case and with the goal of holding Darby and the City of Huntsville responsible for the death of Jeffery Parker.”

Darby’s sentence is scheduled for August.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 children, 2 adults injured in car accident
4 children, 2 adults injured after car flips over I-565 overpass onto Washington Street
Holly Renae Debord
Marshall Co. woman pleads guilty to bestiality, sexual torture
Kitchen Cops: July 23, 2021
Kitchen Cops: Gnats in ice cream toppings and “fuzzy oatmeal”
Rocket City Trash Pandas player says Los Angeles organization failing players
Trashy treatment? Rocket City Trash Pandas player says Los Angeles organization failing players

Latest News

WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Hot again with spotty storms Sunday
Protest held in Albertville to remove confederate monument
Renewed call for Albertville's Confederate monument to be removed
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast on Saturday
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast on Saturday
Eviction moratorium set to expire July 31
Eviction moratorium set to expire July 31
4 children, 2 adults injured in car accident
4 children, 2 adults injured in car accident