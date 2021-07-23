William Darby, Huntsville police officer convicted of murder, resigns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police officer William Darby has officially resigned from the department nearly three months after he was convicted of murder.

Darby was convicted of murdering Jeffery Parker in May 2021. Parker was suicidal when he called the police in April 2018, and Darby was one of the officers who responded to the scene. Since his conviction, he has remained on accrued pay.

According to officials with the City of Huntsville, Darby’s resignation went into effect Friday afternoon. He is no longer considered a city employee.

“William Darby should have been terminated by the Huntsville Police Department three years ago.,” said Martin Weinberg, Attorney for Jeffery Parker’s family. “This issue of Darby continuing to get paid even after a murder conviction has been a bizarre and unnecessary distraction. Darby being allowed to resign on his own terms rather than having been terminated is simply unacceptable. The Parker family is looking forward to proceeding in the civil case and with the goal of holding Darby and the City of Huntsville responsible for the death of Jeffery Parker.”

Darby’s sentence is scheduled for August.

