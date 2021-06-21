Civil trial against Huntsville police officer William Darby will move froward

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A judge announced the civil trial against Huntsville police officer William Darby and the City of Huntsville will move forward.

Darby was convicted of murdering Jeffery Parker in May 2021. Parker was suicidal when he called police in April 2018, and Darby was one of the officers who responded to the scene. Since Darby’s conviction, he has remained on accrued pay.

While Darby still awaits sentencing, his attorneys asked for the civil case to be paused. The judge ruled the civil case to start moving forward again.

“The family is ready for this to move forward, we feel like when the judge’s order is written down, it will show that we’re just starting, we understand the defendant has rights, we don’t want to interfere with any of the criminal proceedings and we aren’t going to do that, we just want to start the process,” said Martin Weinberg, Attorney for Jeffery Parker’s family.

Darby’s sentence is scheduled for August.

