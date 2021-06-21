Deals
Publix BBQ Bracket
Financial Minute
Crime Stoppers Auction
Advertisement

Civil trial against Huntsville police officer William Darby will move froward

William Darby
William Darby(Source: WAFF)
By Anna Mahan
Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A judge announced the civil trial against Huntsville police officer William Darby and the City of Huntsville will move forward.

Darby was convicted of murdering Jeffery Parker in May 2021. Parker was suicidal when he called police in April 2018, and Darby was one of the officers who responded to the scene. Since Darby’s conviction, he has remained on accrued pay.

While Darby still awaits sentencing, his attorneys asked for the civil case to be paused. The judge ruled the civil case to start moving forward again.

“The family is ready for this to move forward, we feel like when the judge’s order is written down, it will show that we’re just starting, we understand the defendant has rights, we don’t want to interfere with any of the criminal proceedings and we aren’t going to do that, we just want to start the process,” said Martin Weinberg, Attorney for Jeffery Parker’s family.

Darby’s sentence is scheduled for August.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that 10 people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near...
9 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Saturday’s ‘horrific’ I-65 crash in Butler County
Decatur police investigating the death of a child who was struck by a car
Kellie Hurley
Sheriff’s Office apprehends suspect wanted following Hartselle shooting investigation
Man killed in shooting at Decatur apartments
Decatur Police search for suspect following apartment shooting investigation
Brandon Swanger arrested for hit-and-run in Huntsville
One dead after overnight hit-and-run in Huntsville

Latest News

Rainsville man arrested on child pornography charges
Rainsville man arrested on child pornography charges
Madison County Sheriff’s Office updated the latest details on last week’s officer-involved ...
Madison County Sheriff’s Office updated the latest details on last week’s officer-involved shooting
Huntsville COVID-19 Update
Huntsville officials issue COVID-19 update
Huntsville-area COVID-19 update on Monday
Huntsville-area COVID-19 update on Monday