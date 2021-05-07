HPD Officer William Darby found guilty of murder; Police Chief, Mayor release statements

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE (11:20 a.m.): WAFF’s Kate Smith reports the Darby trial jury has reached a verdict.
William Darby was found guilty of murder at 11:30 a.m. on May 7.
Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray released the following statement following the verdict:
“We are in the first stages of shock. While we thank the jury for their service in this difficult case, I do not believe Officer Darby is a murderer. Officers are forced to make split-second decisions every day, and Officer Darby believed his life and the lives of other officers were in danger. Any situation that involves a loss of life is tragic. Our hearts go out to everyone involved.”
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle also released a statement on Friday:
“While I respect the jury’s opinion, I disagree with the verdict. We recognize this was a hard case with a lot of technical information to process. Officer Darby followed the appropriate safety protocols in his response on the scene. He was doing what he was trained to do in the line of duty. Fortunately, Officer Darby has the same appeal rights as any other citizen and is entitled to exercise those rights.”
UPDATE (9:20 a.m.): WAFF reporter Tiffany Thompson has learned one of the jurors in the William Darby trial has been replaced with an alternate due to a medical emergency.
ORIGINAL: On Friday, the jury will meet again to deliberate the fate of Huntsville Police Officer William Darby.
Darby is accused of murdering Jeffrey Parker, a suicidal man with a gun pointed at his own head.
Jury deliberations started at 1 p.m. on Thursday and went into the early evening hours before breaking for the day. Prosecuting attorneys presented closing arguments first on Thursday.
Assistant District Attorney Tim Douthit argued a person can use deadly physical force only in self-defense or when defending someone else if that person reasonably believes another person is using or about to use unlawful deadly physical force. Douthit said neither of these happened during this situation. He also stated Darby was the initial aggressor.
Robert Tuten closed for the defense. He said Darby is not the initial aggressor and instead was protecting not only himself but his fellow officers. Tuten noted that if an officer hesitates that can mean death. Throughout the whole week, both sides called several witnesses to the stand.
One of the witnesses was Former Officer Genisha Pegues who testified that she never felt Parker was a threat to officers on the scene. An action-reaction expert for the defense said if a police officer has a weapon sighted on a suspect holding a firearm, the suspect could still fire first before the officer. An Assistant Chief of Police from another department also testified that officers are trained action is faster than reaction.
Earlier this week attorney Mark McDaniel who isn’t on this case said the jury will have to look at the facts.
As the jury reaches a verdict we will update you.
