Gov. Ivey announces $2.9 million for home weatherization projects

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - New money is now available to north Alabama residents for home weatherization projects.
Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded 14 grants totaling $2.9 million to assist low-income and elderly residents with improvements to their homes to lower energy costs and improve home safety. The grants support Alabama’s Weatherization Assistance Program which provides funds to keep homes warmer in the winter and cooler in summer and makes them more energy efficient.
“Alabamians on limited incomes, especially during these difficult times, can often struggle to buy medicine and groceries when having to pay high heating and cooling bills,” Gov. Ivey said. “These grants offer tremendous relief by providing weatherization measures that make vast differences in sealing homes against the elements and reducing energy costs.”
Qualified homes are assessed to determine the most cost-effective energy efficient measures. Common improvements including installing insulation in attics, walls and floors; sealing air leaks around doors and windows; repairs and tune-ups to air-conditioning and heating units and replacing light bulbs with more energy efficient bulbs.
The improvements also reduce the risk of fires and other home hazards.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Energy.
“ADECA joins with Gov. Ivey and these partner agencies to make the Weatherization Assistance Program the success it has been and will continue to be,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “The improvements make a lasting impact in reducing home energy costs for those in need.”
Four grants were issued to north Alabama areas:
- $107,309 to Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama
- Serving Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale counties - 256-766-4330
- $171,342 to Community Action Partnership Huntsville/Madison and Limestone Counties
- Serving Limestone and Madison counties - 256-851-9800
- $292,188 to Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc.
- Serving Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Etowah, Jackson, Marshall and St. Clair counties - 256-638-4430
- $217,595 to Community Action Partnership of North Alabama
- Serving Cullman, Lawrence, Marion, Morgan, Walker and Winston counties - 256-355-7843
