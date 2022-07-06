COVID numbers highest since February

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - COVID cases have reached the highest numbers since February.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield, North Alabama’s district medial officer for the state health department, said while the numbers are rising, the severity of the strains is lowering.

“That immunity is starting to wear off, he said. “Vaccines, as the virus has mutated, vaccines have become less effective at preventing infection, although they are still very effective at preventing severe infection, hospitalization, and death.”

On the CDC’s website, Madison county is marked as a red zone, meaning a high percent of COVID cases.

Doctor Stubblefield said it is too early to tell if this trend will continue rising or not.

“We’re sort of seeing this move across and we just don’t have enough information to know if we are at the peak of this recent increase in the number of cases, or if another variant will come along and cause another spike,” he said. “We just don’t know at this point. We’re still watching.”

Doctor Stubblefield wanted to express the importance of getting vaccinated. He said the severity of the disease if contracted becomes lower.

