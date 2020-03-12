Von Braun Center taking coronavirus precations, not canceling events for now

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A spokesperson for the Von Braun Center says currently there are no plans for widespread conference, concert, or sporting event cancellations.
The spokesperson says employees are following recommended protocol from the Centers for Disease Control and other health officials concerning coronavirus
The VBC is working with individual event organizers and hosts if they want to cancel their events.
Examples events canceled by organizers include the AUSA Global Force Symposium and the National Children’s Advocacy Center’s International Child Abuse Symposium. Both events were scheduled for later in March, they would have been hosted at the VBC, but were canceled by their organizers.
VBC employees are taking extra precautions to maintain building cleanliness like increased cleaning and sanitizing procedures.
The Von Braun Center is committed to creating a safe, comfortable and enjoyable experience for all guests. All guests shall remain respectful and courteous to their fellow patrons and comply with requests from VBC staff regarding policies, emergency response procedures and behavior which impacts the event experience of fellow patrons. The Von Braun Center values the support of all guests and reserves the right to eject any guest for any reason, including not treating other guests attending the event with dignity and respect.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.