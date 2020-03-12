Von Braun Center taking coronavirus precations, not canceling events for now

The Von Braun Center is committed to creating a safe, comfortable and enjoyable experience for all guests. All guests shall remain respectful and courteous to their fellow patrons and comply with requests from VBC staff regarding policies, emergency response procedures and behavior which impacts the event experience of fellow patrons. The Von Braun Center values the support of all guests and reserves the right to eject any guest for any reason, including not treating other guests attending the event with dignity and respect.