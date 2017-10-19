Marshall Christian School hosts final 6-man football game of season

Marshall Christian School in Albertville made history this season by having the first six-man football program in the county. The Stallions finished their season with a 3-3 record. The final game of the year was held Thursday night and was the first homecoming held at a football game.

Prior to this program, basketball was the main sport at the school, which is why their homecoming used to be held on the hardwood.

Caleb Malone, a senior on the team, said he hopes interest in the new athletic opportunity increases each year.

"I hope that it continues to grow. We're losing, I think, seven or eight seniors, so we're going to be missing a lot of talent. We're losing our quarterback and a lot of our starting defense. But I think kids will be interested whenever they hear about it and they'll play," he said.

The Stallions fell to Clay County Christian Academy 99-72.

