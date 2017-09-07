Marshall Christian School debuts 6-man football team

A brand new football program took to the field over on Sand Mountain Thursday night, but the team is a little different than what you might expect.

This season, Marshall Christian School in Albertville will play six-man football in the Alabama Christian Athletic Association.

Head coach Matt Brooks said he's never coached football before but did get some pointers on six-man play.

"I picked up on a news article of a school in Texas that routinely won in six-man football. And so I just did a little research, actually found the coach's home phone number, gave him a call, left him a couple of messages, bugged him until he called me back. And we had a conversation over the phone and then through some emails," said Brooks.

Now there are several differences between six-man and traditional football.. Two big ones are that the playing field is 80 yards long and 40 yards wide, and first downs are gained in 15 yard increments instead of 10.

The Stallions played their first home game Thursday night against Victory of Millbrook at the Albertville Rec Center. They fell fell short 40-16 to Victory of Milbrook.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48