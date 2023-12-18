Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Share Your Santa Photos!

Authorities recover body of Georgia man near Goose Pond Resort on Lake Guntersville

WAFF 48's D'Quan Lee reporting
By Kate Norum and D'Quan Lee
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities recovered the body of the missing duck hunter from Georgia near Goose Pond Colony on Monday.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said 22-year-old Brooks Hardie was recovered near the Goose Pond Resort on Lake Guntersville around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. on Saturday after Hardie was duck hunting on Lake Guntersville near Goose Pond Colony when a kayak capsized, causing him to go beneath the water and never resurface.

According to the Bremen City Schools District, Hardie was a 2021 graduate of Bremen High School.

Troopers with ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division, Alabama Department of Conservation & Natural Resources Wildlife & Freshwater Fisheries Division, the Scottsboro/Jackson County Rescue Squad, Rosalee Rescue Squad, Guntersville Fire Department, Crane Hill Fire and Rescue along with the Logan Fire and Rescue all assisted in the recovery.

The North Alabama Search Dog Association also provided cadaver K-9s in the search efforts.

Eddie Tigue with the Scottsboro Jackson Rescue Squad said the most difficult part of trying to find the body is maneuvering through grass on the lake.

“You know I’m not the family so I don’t know what’s their toughest thing,” Tigue said. “But we understand that it’s a waiting game for them and we’d like to bring that to a conclusion as [quickly] as possible.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
Man killed in shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
Deputies arrest man following deadly shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Multiple Bridge Street businesses hit with low Kitchen Cops scores
The scene of the crash sent in from a viewer
Helicopter crashes in Tuscumbia near Hwy. 72

Latest News

Additionally, before the fire, there were property issues such as plumbing and electrical...
House fire on Kenwood Dr., multiple crews respond
New Market wildfire
Crews battle multiple acres of wooded area fire in New Market
The JROTC Heroism Award is extremely rare, it’s the highest honor given to a cadet and it...
Huntsville Eagle Scout earns rare life-saving commendation from JROTC
3M, Daikin lawsuit
3M, Daikin, & Toray named in new lawsuit over contaminated drinking water
Athens Police searching for driver who hit pedestrian on Hwy. 72
Athens Police continue search for driver after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run