3M, Daikin, & Toray named in new lawsuit over contaminated drinking water

Decatur could see a 400 percent increase in water sales to Limestone County.
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Months after 3M agreed to a billion-dollar settlement in a class-action lawsuit with several cities and counties, longtime North Alabama residents are coming with their own lawsuit.

They allege 3M, Daikin, and Toray all knowingly released PFAs into the Tennessee River and the surrounding environment, thus contaminating their drinking water.

The plaintiffs claim it’s led to a myriad of health issues and in some cases even had loved ones die because of those chemicals.

“One of the plaintiffs in this case is Mr. Terry Cowart. He passed away with pancreatic cancer two years ago December 18th,” said attorney Hunter Garnett. “Monday would be the two year anniversary of his death.”

PFAs, known as forever chemicals, are used to create various products such as non-stick cookware, but are considered carcinogens.

Garnett says all of his clients have seen some form of cancer or other serious illness as a direct result of unknowingly drinking contaminated water.

“I grew up drinking this water. I grew up drinking West Morgan, East Lawrence water when I was a child in Danville,” Garnett said. “This case is very personal to me because pretty much everybody I knew growing up was drinking this same water. And these conditions can be latent for years.”

In a statement provided by 3M regarding the lawsuit, they tell us:

We reached out to Daikin and Toray as well about the lawsuit, but as soon as we hear back, this web story will be updated with their response.

