Decatur-Morgan Hospital unveils state-of-the-art machine

The scanner costs nearly $2.5 million.
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Doctors from Decatur-Morgan Hospital are celebrating the arrival of a new machine that does something no other machine in the state can.

The hospital recently acquired a GE Omni Legend CT Scanner. Officials say this is the first machine in the state that can offer cardiac images on this kind of scanner.

The scans only take 30-minutes and patients receive only a small amount of radiation. These scans give your cardiologist important information without any invasive procedure.

“This is a breakthrough for the community and for this part of the state. I think this is going to contribute a great deal for the care of our patients and the information is going to be hard to beat,” Dr. Louis Villa Nueva said.

