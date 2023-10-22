Deals
Man accused of shooting cars with AR-15 after argument at Decatur Waffle House

Demond Crumbaugh
Demond Crumbaugh(Decatur Police)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - An argument at a Waffle House escalated to gunfire, according to Decatur Police. Now, one man is facing charges.

This happened just before 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning at the Waffle House on Beltline Road, just north of the Decatur Mall.

Police say 20 year old Demond Crumbaugh of Paducah, Kentucky was found with an AR15 style firearm when they arrived on the scene. Investigators found three cars with bullet holes. One of those cars was occupied at the time it was hit. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Crumbaugh is charged with Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle and two counts of Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle. He’s being held in the Morgan County Jail on $10,000 bond.

