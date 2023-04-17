Deals
One hurt in incident at Florence WalMart

Florence Police on the scene of a shooting Sunday evening
Florence Police on the scene of a shooting Sunday evening(Courtesy: Kevin Taylor / Times Daily)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence Police say there is no threat to the public after a report of shots being fired at a local WalMart.

According to Lt. Jason Fort, officers were called to the WalMart at Cox Creek Parkway and Florence Boulevard on Hough Road around 7 p.m. Sunday evening. It’s not clear right now what happened, but Lt. Fort confirms one person was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel. There were no other injuries.

Our partners at the Times Daily are reporting that the victim was grazed by a bullet. They also say that Chief Ron Tyler confirmed one person of interest was in custody, found in the Home Depot parking lot nearby.

Detectives are speaking with witnesses at last word. Police say the investigation is in it’s early stages and more information will be released when appropriate.

