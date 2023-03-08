Horton man killed in car, motorcycle accident

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle accident in Marshall County claimed the life of Horton man on Tuesday evening.

The Marshall County Coroner responded to the intersection of Concord Road and Alabama Hwy. 75 where 62-year-old Michael Tinsley was pronounced dead on the scene. Tinsley was the driver of the motorcycle.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating the accident.

