Horton man killed in car, motorcycle accident

(Source: WALB)
By Javon Williams
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle accident in Marshall County claimed the life of Horton man on Tuesday evening.

The Marshall County Coroner responded to the intersection of Concord Road and Alabama Hwy. 75 where 62-year-old Michael Tinsley was pronounced dead on the scene. Tinsley was the driver of the motorcycle.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating the accident.

