Many North Alabama schools to close, have virtual learning Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Due to the threat of severe weather in North Alabama, many school systems have announced students will have a virtual learning day on Friday.

Some school systems have also announced that schools will be closed.

The following schools have made a decision about classes on Friday:

Virtual Learning

Albertville City Schools

Boaz City Schools

Cornerstone Christian Academy

Cullman County Schools

Decatur City Schools (Remote learning)

DeKalb County Schools

Fort Payne City Schools

Guntersville City Schools

Hartselle City Schools

Huntsville City Schools

Jackson County Schools

Madison City Schools

Madison County Schools

Northwest-Shoals Community College

St. John Paul II Catholic High School

Scottsboro City Schools

Closed

Athens City Schools

Florence City Schools

Kids Central Childcare Center in Decatur

Lauderdale County Schools

Lawrence County Schools

Limestone County Schools

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy

Lincoln Academy

Lincoln County Schools (Lincoln County, Tennessee)

Muscle Shoals City Schools

Russellville City Schools

Tuscumbia City Schools

Westminster Christian Academy

