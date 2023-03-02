Many North Alabama schools to close, have virtual learning Friday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Due to the threat of severe weather in North Alabama, many school systems have announced students will have a virtual learning day on Friday.
Some school systems have also announced that schools will be closed.
The following schools have made a decision about classes on Friday:
Virtual Learning
Albertville City Schools
Boaz City Schools
Cornerstone Christian Academy
Cullman County Schools
Decatur City Schools (Remote learning)
DeKalb County Schools
Fort Payne City Schools
Guntersville City Schools
Hartselle City Schools
Huntsville City Schools
Jackson County Schools
Madison City Schools
Madison County Schools
Northwest-Shoals Community College
St. John Paul II Catholic High School
Scottsboro City Schools
Closed
Athens City Schools
Florence City Schools
Kids Central Childcare Center in Decatur
Lauderdale County Schools
Lawrence County Schools
Limestone County Schools
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy
Lincoln Academy
Lincoln County Schools (Lincoln County, Tennessee)
Muscle Shoals City Schools
Russellville City Schools
Tuscumbia City Schools
Westminster Christian Academy
