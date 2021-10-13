Tate Buening’s mother wants to use ex-husband’s estate to honor her son

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A mother filed a civil lawsuit in the wrongful death of her 10-year-old son.

”No one should have to lose a kid, and if we can make changes, if we can get more judges, if we can start foundations and get Tate’s story out there, maybe we can save somebody,” White said.

Kayla White lost her 10-year-old son, Tate Buening to murder suicide in August in Madison County. He was killed by his father, Brian Buening.

This happened weeks after Kayla White asked the courts to suspend his visitation rights.

Tuesday her attorney Will League filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Brian’s estate on her behalf.

“Kayla White was in need of help from the court. She followed the rules and she was unable to protect her son,” League said.

This lawsuit is just against her ex husband’s estate, but League says they are considering other lawsuits as well.

“We’re looking at all legal avenues to help provide Kayla, Tate’s mother any type of compensation that we can,” League said.

“He was also $20,000 behind on child support that was owed to me already anyway. I certainly don’t feel like there’s anyone else that deserves any of it,” White said.

But White says it’s much more than money, but wanting to make an impact in honor of her son.

“For a child, he had a heart of gold. I’m being biased but, I’ve never in my life meant any other child or adult that was as generous and sweet as he is. If it should go anywhere, should go to someone who can set up a foundation or create a legacy, or scholarship or something for Tate,” she said.

The attorney representing Brian’s estate has 30 days to respond.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.