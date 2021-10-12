Mother of Tate Buening files lawsuit against ex-husband’s estate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A lawsuit has been filed on Tuesday on behalf of the mother who lost her son in a murder-suicide.

Ten-year-old Tate Buening was killed by his father, Brian Buening, back in August in a murder-suicide incident in Madison County.

Buening’s mother, Kayla White, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Oct. 12 against her ex-husband’s estate. According to documents, White says she is entitled to punitive damages imposed for the preservation of human life and to deter similar wrongful conduct.

White filed an emergency motion to get him away from his father on July 9. Documents also state White demands a judgment against The Estate of Brian R. Buening, in a fair and reasonable amount of punitive damages plus costs.

Statement from White’s attorney:

I’m honored to stand with Kayla White. We will pursue every legal avenue available for the avoidable and untimely death of her only child “TATE.” I’ve been handling death cases for over twenty years and cannot remember a more tragic case. We hope to provide some benefit the family.

Read the full lawsuit below:

