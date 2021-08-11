Mother receives support from Alexander City community following murder-suicide

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Ten-year-old Tate Buening was shot and killed by his father, Brian Buening in his Harvest home on Friday.

We’re told Brian then turned the gun on himself.

Kayla Tate White, Tate’s mother, filed an emergency motion to get Tate away from his father on July 9th. A custody hearing was set for yesterday, 30 days later. Kayla posted on Facebook the legal system failed her.

Domestic Violence advocate, Barry Goldstein says this should not have happened.

“Well, an emergency would imply that it should be done almost immediately. These cases are really a matter of life and death.”

Amanda Bryant says Kayla is a fighter and would sacrifice anything for her son.

“Kayla always was the one that is going to bring you back to reality and she is an uplifter. As a mother, Kayla took those same traits. She protects him, she loves him.”

She says Tate also had a good heart.

“I will never forget the look on his face. The way he loved how proud she was of him.

On Friday, August 13th, dozens will gather to pray for healing at the Benjamin Russell High School softball field, where Kayla used to play softball, in memory of Tate.

“We just wanted to do something that would continue his name. We don’t want his name to be forgotten.”

If you plan to attend the prayer vigil, it starts at 6:30 that night. You are asked to bring a flower to lay in the right field.

You can also donate to the family’s Go Fund Me, linked here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.