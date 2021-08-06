Murder-suicide investigation in Madison County

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement agencies responded to a home on the 200 block of Blue Creek Drive in Harvest Friday morning.

The call initially came in as a welfare check. This is now a death investigation involving an apparent murder-suicide.

Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office tell WAFF a 37-year-old man and a 10-year-old boy are dead from gunshots. Officials say they were father and son.

“I can’t imagine what the family is going through, I can’t imagine what that community back there is going through to lose a young man like that and you know, I want to ask you know to pray for the community, pray for the family that this is effecting, I know I will be. It’s a tough situation and I just can’t imagine what they’re going through as a family right now,” said Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner.

Officials say a family member made the welfare request.

HEMSI, Harvest Fire & Rescue and officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Madison County Chief Deputy Stacy Bates says although the incident is confined to the home where the tragedy occurred, deputies are working hard to find out what happened, and why.

”At the end of the day, not just for us but, we want to give that family closure too. We want them to be able to know as many of the details of how it happened and why it happened so that they can get some closure at some point because their life is changed forever,” said Bates.

#BREAKING heavy law enforcement presence at a home in Harvest. HEMSI, @mcsosheriffAL, and Harvest Fire and Rescue on scene. We’ll update you as soon as we confirm details. @waff48 pic.twitter.com/a5Vwe7eEGl — Madison Scarpino WAFF 48 (@madisonscarpino) August 6, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

