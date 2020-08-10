UNA football practices suspended after player walk out

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The UNA Lions are being held in the den for now. The school has suspended practices until Friday after hearing concerns from players about COVID-19.
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, players walked off the practice field Saturday in protest and took their concerns to the coaching staff. The school released a statement on Sunday saying in part:
“With the NCAA announcement last Wednesday, other institutions canceling games, and other conferences considering a spring season, there are more questions about the 2020 season than we have answers. Our hope is to have more clarity by (Friday)”
In the mean time, the team has created a hybrid model for players who choose to continue physical conditioning in small groups until a more permanent decision is reached.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.