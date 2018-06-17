One arrested, one critical following Decatur shooting

The Decatur Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit quickly made an arrest in a shooting on Father’s Day that left a man fighting for his life.

On June 17, 2018, at approximately 2:12 p.m., officers were dispatched to 1809 Windover Place SW, in reference to a shooting.

The victim had been transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital's Parkway Campus by a personal vehicle.

Officers secured the scene and began an investigation.

The department's spokeswoman says during the course of the investigation, it was determined that Cedric Pettway, 31, had shot Timothy Stover.

Stover was later transported to Huntsville Hospital, where he remains in critical condition, according to DPD.

Pettway was taken into custody at the scene and later charged with assault in the first degree. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $5,000.00 bond.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48