Harvest man wins Alabama Hall of Fame Dad contest

A North Alabama dad is representing Alabama in a nationwide contest!

He revealed what the honor means to him and the importance of raising strong children.

Donald McDonald was surprised when he found out his daughter entered him for a contest honoring America's greatest dads and even more touched when he learned his entry stood out from the pack in the submissions from Alabama.



“When she told me about it, I thought, ‘Well, OK’ But it was even more exciting when I found out I won the contest. So it's great,” he said.

The Harvest dad is a well-known figure in the community. He's a retired probation/work release officer who now works at a local recreation center in Huntsville. He is very close with his son and daughter.



“They've been the joy of my life. They've made me as proud of them as they are of me,” he stated.



McDonald was named the 2018 Alabama Hall of Fame Dad in a contest by Haggar Clothing Company. Haggar collected photo and video nominations and in June named 52 winners nationwide.



“There's a lot of good dads out there. I'm honored to be chosen for Alabama,” he added. “It is a big deal to be recognized, especially by your kids, for being a great dad. It just means that you've lived your life in such a way that makes them proud of you.”

McDonald's daughter credits him with ensuring she always knew her worth, being a father figure to her own son, and raising his children to be strong, respectable adults.



“She focused on what I had done in her life to encourage her, to always stay positive about herself and to always get the best out of life,” McDonald said. “If I had anything to leave with dads, it's just to stay involved. Stay involved with your kids.”

McDonald spent Father's Day with his children.

“I’m just going to cherish this moment,” he stated.

