Several arrested, charged with sex crimes in Marshall Co.

Officials with the Marshall Co. Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security made numerous arrests on Thursday in an effort to round up suspects charged with sex crimes and other crimes against children.

Authorities arrested eleven people and located one that is incarcerated in another county.

Joshua Adam Metzger, 34, of Guntersville - charged with possession of obscene matter.

Noah Haden Gregg, 23, of Huntsville - charged with Sodomy in the first degree and rape in the first and second degree.

Wilford Barkley Briggs, 29, of Arab - charged with possession of obscene matter.

Dylan Dewayne Day, 19, of Albertville - charged with sodomy in the first degree.

Jose Maria Cerrillo, 40, of Albertville - charged with sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old.

David Lee Smith, 53, of Guntersville - charged with sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old and sodomy in the first degree.

Cheryl Danette Storey, 50, of Albertville - charged with second-degree sexual abuse.

Juan Angel Hinojosa Maldonado, 38, of Arab - charged with sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old.

Heather Cherie Lumpkin, 27, of Albertville - charged with chemical endangerment of a child.

Timothy E. Cranford, 32, of Arab - charged with sexual abuse of a child lunder 12 years old.

Karli Grace Thomas, 19, of Guntersville - charged with sodomy in the second degree.

Authorities with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office continue to search for more that are wanted.

