Several arrested, charged with sex crimes in Marshall Co.

Officials with the Marshall Co. Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security made numerous arrests on Thursday in an effort to round up suspects charged with sex crimes and other crimes against children.
Authorities arrested eleven people and located one that is incarcerated in another county.
Authorities with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office continue to search for more that are wanted.
