Harvest toddler found in pool has died, family says

A Harvest 2-year-old has lost his fight after being found in a pool a few weeks ago.

Jackson Easterwood's family posted on the Team Jackson Facebook page that he died in the hospital on Tuesday.

"We were hoping for a miraculous miracle and Jackson fought a good fight. I hate to say that he lost the battle tonight," his family wrote. They expressed their appreciation for the support they received from people all over the world.

Jackson was found unresponsive in a relative's pool in Danville on Feb. 24.. Family members told WAFF 48 News that Jackson was in the water for about five minutes and was then without a pulse for 45 minutes.

Jackson's father, Eric Easterwood, described rushing to the Danville home where his son was receiving treatment from first responders,

"The only thing I could hear is he has no pulse. He's blue. He's blue. The paramedics are with him," Easterwood said.

First responders were able to register a pulse from Jackson. He was flown to Children's of Alabama in Birmingham and put into a medically-induced coma.

"His vitals are stable so that is a huge positive. His pupils are starting to react to light which shows that there is something in his mind," Easterwood said after it happened. "We don't know what the function is but there is something there. He's just fighting really hard."

Easterwood said he wanted to continue being a father to his little boy while waiting for his son to improve

"I just got done reading to my boy. He couldn't, I don't know if he heard, I think he did. Just be close to your children. you don't know when something is going to happen," he said.

"He loves 'Paw Patrol' and he's always smiling. He thinks, he's just always happy and you know he comes into a room and he brightens that room up everywhere he goes," said Easterwood. "He always wants to give you a hug. He'll see random kids he doesn't even know and he'll run up and hug them, and if you're sad, if he sees you're sad he'll comfort you."

Easterwood also said that he's received a massive outpouring of support from people here in the Tennessee Valley.

"All I did was share an update to my Facebook friends, I didn't mean for it to do what it did, but it's gotten like 2,000 shares from people I don't even know. The community in north Alabama is the best. People love people there," he said.

If you're interested in helping to support the Easterwood family through this tragedy there is an account set up at Redstone Federal Credit Union. Ask for the Jackson Easterwood donation fund. More information is on the Team Jackson Facebook page.

There is also a GoFundMe donation page set up for Jackson at this link.

(Disclaimer: WAFF 48 News makes no guarantee that donations sent to private individuals will be spent in the manner specified in the post. Link to GoFundMe security FAQ: https://pages.gofundme.com/guarantee-faq/)

