Scottsboro woman arrested in domestic shooting incident

Skies will gradually clear this afternoon leaving us partly cloudy with some peeks of sunshine, however, breezy winds from the northeast will keep temperatures cool in the upper 40s to lower 50s.More >>
Skies will gradually clear this afternoon leaving us partly cloudy with some peeks of sunshine, however, breezy winds from the northeast will keep temperatures cool in the upper 40s to lower 50s.More >>
Sir’s Fabric in Fayetteville, Tenn., was destroyed overnight after an earlier fire at the historic location reignited around 1:30 a.m.More >>
Sir’s Fabric in Fayetteville, Tenn., was destroyed overnight after an earlier fire at the historic location reignited around 1:30 a.m.More >>
Authorities and volunteers spend the entire day searching the area for Holman. K9 units were brought in to assist this afternoon.More >>
Authorities and volunteers spend the entire day searching the area for Holman. K9 units were brought in to assist this afternoon.More >>
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports that the search for a missing Decatur man may finally be coming to a close, nearly 18 months since he was last seen in October 2016.More >>
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports that the search for a missing Decatur man may finally be coming to a close, nearly 18 months since he was last seen in October 2016.More >>
The now-former chief of staff for Lawrence County Sheriff's Office was arrested Thursday night in Decatur. Sheriff Gene Mitchell confirmed on Friday that he is no longer an employee.More >>
The now-former chief of staff for Lawrence County Sheriff's Office was arrested Thursday night in Decatur. Sheriff Gene Mitchell confirmed on Friday that he is no longer an employee.More >>
Family members say crooner Vic Damone has died in Florida at the age of 89.More >>
Family members say crooner Vic Damone has died in Florida at the age of 89.More >>
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.More >>
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
His death came just a week after the couple lost their premature baby. A discussion over the size of a German Shepard turned into a deadly shooting.More >>
His death came just a week after the couple lost their premature baby. A discussion over the size of a German Shepard turned into a deadly shooting.More >>
A German shepherd that was badly injured in a highway accident a few years ago will be among the nearly 2,900 dogs taking part in the Westminster Kennel Club show that begins Monday in New York.More >>
A German shepherd that was badly injured in a highway accident a few years ago will be among the nearly 2,900 dogs taking part in the Westminster Kennel Club show that begins Monday in New York.More >>
On Sunday morning, former University of Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster, who now plays for the San Francisco 49ers, was arrested for the second time in less than a month.More >>
On Sunday morning, former University of Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster, who now plays for the San Francisco 49ers, was arrested for the second time in less than a month.More >>
The woman sold off everything she was awarded in the divorce, and had customers sign the dress before she burned it.More >>
The woman sold off everything she was awarded in the divorce, and had customers sign the dress before she burned it.More >>
Country singer Daryle Singletary died unexpectedly Monday morning at age 46.More >>
Country singer Daryle Singletary died unexpectedly Monday morning at age 46.More >>
The administration's plan is centered on using $200 billion in federal money to leverage local and state tax dollars to fix America's infrastructure, such as roads, highways, ports and airports.More >>
The administration's plan is centered on using $200 billion in federal money to leverage local and state tax dollars to fix America's infrastructure, such as roads, highways, ports and airports.More >>