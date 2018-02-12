Scottsboro woman arrested in domestic shooting incident

Tonya Susan Miller, 44, is facing first-degree domestic violence charges after a weekend dispute ended in gunfire. [Source: Scottsboro Police Department]

A Scottsboro woman is behind bars after a domestic dispute turned violent over the weekend.

Scottsboro police responded to a domestic violence call in the 100 block of Cecil St. just after 2 p.m. Sunday.

Officers arrived on the scene to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was flown to Huntsville Hospital and is listed as critical but stable.

Tonya Susan Miller, 44, was charged with first-degree domestic violence and is being held at the Jackson County Jail.

No bond had been set as of Monday morning.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

