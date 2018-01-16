Alabama A&M to introduces new head football coach

Alabama A&M announced the hiring of their new head football coach Connell Maynor on Tuesday, January 16.

Maynor was introduced as the head coach on Monday morning in the Ernest L. Knight Complex on Alabama A&M's campus.

Bryan Hicks, Alabama A&M's Director of Athletics announced that Connell Maynor will be the new head football coach.

In November 2017, Alabama A&M fired James Spady after a disappointing 4-7 season.

Maynor brings more than 20 years of experience to Alabama A&M, as a coach, player in the intercollegiate and professional ranks.

In a release from the athletic department, A&M says Maynor has been a part of 10 championship teams, six as a player and four as a coach.

Before landing the head coaching job at A&M, Maynor previously coached at Hampton University where he led the Pirates to a 20-25 record in four seasons. He led the Pirates to two winning seasons including his last record as 5-3 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference this past season.

"I am really excited about the hiring of Coach Maynor. He is a proven winner and excellent coach, but more importantly, he is a great developer of young men," Hicks said. "I would like to thank Dr. Andrew Hugine Jr., Dr. Daniel Wims, for the search committee and the Board of Trustees for their continued support of Alabama A&M Athletics."

Maynor received a Bachelor of Arts in Recreation Administration from North Carolina A&T State in 1995.

