New Hope High School gets new football coach

The Madison County School Board has hired Bart Stephenson as new head football coach at New Hope High School. He will take over the Indians for the 2018 season.

“He’s a dynamic individual and he’s done a good job in his previous roles as coach. He brings strong leadership to our team, our school and our community. We are fortunate to have Coach Stephenson heading to New Hope. We are excited about the upcoming football season under his leadership,” said New Hope principal Lavell Everett.

Stephenson comes to New Hope from Winston County where he served as coach for two seasons.

He is a member of the Lawrence County Sports Hall of Fame with a rich history of coaching. He has also been a softball coach.

“I am beyond excited to become a member of the New Hope Family. One of my goals is to carry on the tradition that is in place here at New Hope and give the people of this community a football program that they can be proud of. I look forward in playing a vital role in the development of our student/athletes. Also, I would like to thank Mr. Everett and the Administration of Madison County Schools and superintendent Matt Massey for giving me this opportunity," said Stephenson.

