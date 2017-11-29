4 dogs kill Guntersville woman, seriously injure another

A 46-year-old Guntersville woman was mauled to death and another woman was seriously injured after four dogs attacked them.

On Wednesday morning just after 8 o'clock, authorities in Guntersville were dispatched to Jason Road, which is located off of Alabama Highway 79 in reference to dogs attacking two women.

Investigators say four dogs mauled two women. As a result of the attack Tracey Patterson Cornelius, 46, of Guntersville was killed and another seriously injured. The woman who was injured is receiving treatment at this time.

Marshall County Animal Control was able to capture the dogs involved in the attack except for one.

Investigators say that dog is a white mix breed. The Animal Control Officer also captured other dogs at large in that area.

Family identified the woman who was injured as Valeria Hinojosa. Her nephew, Hernan Torres, said she was out walking when the dogs attacked. He said a lot of people walk in that area.

"They chase you around if you like walk by them."Torres said.

Neighbors said the dogs stayed next to the woman who died and have terrified the people there for at least the last year.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48