Former Hartselle mayor dies following illness

The city of Hartselle has announced that former Mayor Don Hall died Thursday morning.

City officials say Hall had been diagnosed with a life-threatening illness a few months ago. He sought treatment but it did not work to stop the progression of the disease. The nature of the illness was not disclosed.

Hall served three terms on the Hartselle City Council and was elected as mayor in 2012. He resigned in November 2015.

"Don was instrumental in helping to organize the first Hartselle Veteran's Day Parade and also was a volunteer for Depot Days each year. Thank you for your service to your country and to the City of Hartselle," the city said on Facebook.

Hall and his wife, Debbie, have four sons and grandchildren.

