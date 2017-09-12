UNA Football: Valdosta State game still in limbo

North Alabama officials hope to know for sure today if Saturday’s scheduled football game at Valdosta State (Georgia) will go on as scheduled.

Valdosta was hit hard by Hurricane Irma on Monday and the severity of the damage will be further evaluated today. Valdosta State cancelled classes Monday and today.

Saturday’s game is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium in Valdosta.

The Blazers cancelled their scheduled game against Fort Valley State this past Saturday.

UNA athletic director Mark Linder said he will speak with Valdosta State athletic director Herb Reinhard this morning to discuss the situation.

“I would imagine the game would come off as planned, but we’ll know more after we talk to them Tuesday,” Linder said. “We’ll just have to see how much damage there has been in Valdosta.

“Playing this game is important, but it is not the most important thing. We have to look at the safety factor for the student-athletes and for the area. When there is destruction around you like this, you have to realize it is just a game. But if it looks like the city of Valdosta can bounce back from this, and we certainly hope it does, then sports can help people recover, so we’ll be sensitive to all that.”

