UNA Football: Valdosta State game still in limbo

Due to the threat of heavy rain and wind from the remnants of Hurricane Irma, many schools in the Tennessee Valley are closed or dismissing early. This list will be updated as more closings come in.More >>
Irma weakened to a tropical depression Monday night with maximum winds of under 35 mph and falling.More >>
A Russellville family is finally back home after experiencing the worst of Hurricane Irma.More >>
A former employee with the Madison County Sheriff's Office has filed suit against several members of the sheriff's office and other county officials.More >>
Before you head out to the airport, be sure to check the status of your flight.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
When the thieves saw what was inside the trailer they stole Monday morning, they quickly ditched it.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
The father was shot during an attempted carjacking after refusing to give the suspects his wallet and car keys, police say.More >>
Video shot by a Georgia man has gone viral after his dash camera captured video of a driver crashing into a tree that fell directly in front of her.More >>
Police say it all started with a fight over money. Now a family friend of the mother and child is charged with kidnapping and murder.More >>
Officials says federal agencies have inadvertently issued interim security passes to criminals while dealing with a backlog of 700,000 security clearance reviews.More >>
As the remnants of Hurricane Irma move inland, the mass exodus of Floridians contemplates its uncertain return.More >>
Panola County Sheriff's Department arrested two men accused of taking an Ole Miss student.More >>
Emergency crews responded to a fire at a downtown Charleston restaurant on Monday.More >>
