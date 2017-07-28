Shoals 3-year-old burned by cigarette on first day of day care

A missing woman has been rescued from a makeshift prison in Marshall County. And her alleged attacker behind bars.More >>
Colbert County EMA officials confirm Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Justin Gasque to fill the unexpired term as Colbert County corner.More >>
Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin and the Criminal Investigation Division need the public's help to identify the man seen in this video.More >>
Early this morning Tuscaloosa police officers and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force apprehended a man wanted for murder in Huntsville.More >>
The burning structure was a former upholstery shop, which was destroyed beyond repair.More >>
Tragedy strikes a New York family.More >>
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.More >>
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.More >>
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
National Lipstick Day - yes, really - is Saturday, July 29, and there are deals to be had online and in some stores.More >>
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.More >>
Who doesn't love free things...especially if its free lipstick from M.A.C.!More >>
A Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy was shot one time in the chest on East Jordan Rd. on Friday morning. Chief Deputy Ron Pullen said the deputy has been released from the hospital.More >>
A North Carolina man remained in jail Thursday following his arrest in connection with a pregnant woman falling from the balcony of a North Myrtle Beach motel.More >>
