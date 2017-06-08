UNA Board of Trustees approves tuition hike

The University of North Alabama Board of Trustees approved a tuition increase for the 2017-18 school year that will raise the cost of undergraduate classes by 4.9 percent and the cost of graduate classes by 4.8 percent.

The increase would take the per-credit tuition rate to $277, up $13 from $264 per credit hour in the 2016-17 academic year. A typical class is three credit hours, so under the new tuition rate, a class would cost $831.

The latest increase means in-state tuition costs for a 15-credit hour course load have doubled in the past decade.

Graduate tuition costs will jump $15 per credit hour to $326 per credit hour.

