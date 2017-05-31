Decatur rocket manufacturer opens; looking to fill new jobs

A $40-million aerospace manufacturing facility is open for business in Decatur and management is recruiting at least 100 highly-skilled workers to help launch the River City further into space.
Swiss-company Ruag Space says this is a first-of-its-kind factory in the United States. The company plans to use complex manufacturing techniques to produce rocket sections for United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket and eventually the Vulcan Rocket.
Ruag officials will start by hiring 100 top notch aerospace manufacturing experts and hope for 100 more in the coming years.
Also this summer, Huntsville's Dynetics will turn dirt on another rocket part factory right across the street from ULA.
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling believes the new industry is a sign of his city's ever-growing aerospace footprint in North America.
"Decatur has always been a manufacturing, a petro-chem town, and now all of the sudden if you want a rocket you need to come to Decatur, Alabama. If you want missile you go to Huntsville."
The city, county, state and federal government all provided Ruag with a hefty incentive package to land the factory.
Estimated Tax Abatements Savings:
Property Taxes (State and Local) – Average $98,000 savings per year for 10 years
Sales Tax (State) – Estimated $720,000 during construction
Estimated Taxes Created for Education:
Educational Property Taxes - $114,000 average created per year
Educational Sales Taxes - $432,500 created during construction
State of Alabama Jobs Credit
The job creation incentive is an annual cash rebate up to 3% of the previous year’s gross payroll (not including fringe benefits) for eligible employees for up to 10 years.
Local Cooperative District Jobs Target Grant:
Payment of up to $350,000 for creating and maintaining 150 new jobs and wages at the project site.
You can visit the Ruag website to apply for one of the new positions.
