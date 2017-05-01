Harvest student without arms wins college scholarship

Sparkman High School senior Kya Qvale plans to become a journalist when she graduates college.

Qvale, a recipient of the Alabama Public Television Young Heroes scholarship, hopes to attend Montevallo in the fall.

The Young Heroes Award is reserved for students that not only excel in the classroom, but do so in the face of adversity.

Qvale, who participates in drama club, robotics team and volunteers at her local food pantry, does so without the use of fully developed arms.

“At a young age you get told you’re not going to be able to do this or that,” said Qvale. “And, well, yeah I will."

Qvale was honored in Montgomery in early April along with four other recipients: Meredith Annan of Robertsdale, Noah Fondren of Cullman, Ricky C.H. Reynolds of Huntsville and Katelyn Richard of Hoover. Each will get a $5,000 scholarship to the school of their choice plus other prizes,

The scholarship will cover tuition for the first year of college plus a little extra.

“I actually found out I’m going to have extra money left over, which means I can get a car,” said Qvale.

