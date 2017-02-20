AAMU responds to bogus reports of STD outbreak on campus

AAMU says the image is doctored and the information is false.

Alabama A&M University is warning against a Twitter account impersonating an official school media page.

@connect_aamu, a Twitter account created in February 2017, tweeted a screenshot from the AAMU website with the headline: Sexually Transmitted Infection/Disease Outbreak On Campus. That tweet has been retweeted over 300 times.



We have reached out to AAMU and they provided us with an official statement:

This is an absolutely bogus message, improperly utilizing a format of the University's webpage. No such statement has been issued by the University. Jerome Saintjones, Director, Office of Marketing & Public Relations.

All the together the account has tweeted 29 times, has over 100 followers and over 200 likes.

At this time we do not know who the creator of this Twitter account is.

