Calhoun Community College aims to bring drug testing to campus

Drug testing may soon be coming to Calhoun Community College. It's a move, school officials say gets students ready for the real world.

The school president, Jim Klauber, said with the Tennessee Valley being a place for space and military contracting jobs, students must be able to pass drug testing and background security clearances. That's why they're in the early stages of building a new voluntary program so students can get used to living a clean lifestyle.

He said with these infractions on your record, there's no way you can't succeed.

“It'll be a plus for a student who's going to apply for a job. Employer can see they've been in that program and they know what's expected of them to work in that industry or to work for that contractor and give that employer some satisfaction and confidence with making that hire," he said.

